Police: 8 teens charged after stealing vehicle, crashing near Overton Square

David Stockard, 18
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight teenagers have been charged following a stolen vehicle incident in Midtown that took place Monday.

Police say that at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle call on North Rembert Street near Overton Square.

The victim told police that his SUV, a 2017 Hyundai Tuscan, was stolen from his home sometime between 11 p.m. the previous night and 8 a.m. Monday morning.

At 2:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash just over a half-mile away on Madison Avenue, east of North Cooper Street.

Officers were told that between eight and 10 armed suspects were attempting to steal a Hyundai while also occupying a Hyundai.

Police say the two vehicles crashed and were disabled as the suspects attempted to drive from the scene.

Police say the suspects fled when they saw officers.

A collaborative effort between Crump Station officers, K-9 officers, and the MPD Aviation Unit then ensued to search the area for the suspects.

Three were arrested near Union Avenue and East Parkway, one at Avery Avenue near Harbert Avenue, and four on Washington Avenue west of North Cooper Street.

  • David Stockard, 18, was charged with attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, theft of property to wit: firearm $1,000-$2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 13-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 16-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $2,500-$10,000, theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, theft of property to wit: firearm $1,000-$2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 17-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $2,500-$10,000, theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 15-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, theft of property to wit: firearm $1,000-$2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 13-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, theft of property to wit: firearm $1,000-$2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 13-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $2,500-$10,000, theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, and evading arrest on foot.
  • A 15-year-old boy was charged with theft of property to wit: auto $2,500-$10,000, theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property to wit: auto $10,000-$60,000, and evading arrest on foot.

