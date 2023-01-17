Toy Truck Drive
NASA scientist explains where 2022 ranks in the climate record

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For decades, NASA and NOAA have been keeping careful watch on Earth’s changing climate.

Each year they release an update to the hottest years on record and just added 2022 to the books.

NASA and NOAA keep an eye on things like greenhouse gasses and track potential climate solutions.

NASA Research Scientist Denis Felikson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about their work tracking the Earth’s climate and where 2022 lands in the records.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

NASA scientist explains where 2022 Ranks in the climate record