Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged with manslaughter after knife fight

Darius Aldridge
Darius Aldridge(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was involved in a knife fight that killed a man on Nov. 8, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the knife fight call at 7:41 a.m. on Levi Road.

Police say officers found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was involved in a fight and at least one man was armed with a knife, according to police.

Officers were able to locate a video from the scene that showed the suspect leaving in a silver Chrysler van.

While officers were still on the scene, they were told that a man was at Methodist South Hospital.

The man had knife wounds and was dropped off in a silver Chrysler van, he was identified as 32-year-old Darius Aldridge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Memphis Rapper, Lola "Gangsta Boo" Mitchell's funeral
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
Dakota the timber wolf
1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing

Latest News

David Stockard, 18
Police: 8 teens charged after stealing vehicle, crashing near Overton Square
Students at New Spark Performing Arts in Memphis won national award at the 2023 Junior Theater...
Memphis students win national theater award in Atlanta
Britney Anderson Watson
SCSO assisting in search for missing woman, ex-husband in Haywood Co.
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash