Man charged with manslaughter after knife fight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was involved in a knife fight that killed a man on Nov. 8, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the knife fight call at 7:41 a.m. on Levi Road.
Police say officers found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim was involved in a fight and at least one man was armed with a knife, according to police.
Officers were able to locate a video from the scene that showed the suspect leaving in a silver Chrysler van.
While officers were still on the scene, they were told that a man was at Methodist South Hospital.
The man had knife wounds and was dropped off in a silver Chrysler van, he was identified as 32-year-old Darius Aldridge.
