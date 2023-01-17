Toy Truck Drive
How you can take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe.

After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her on what would have been her 101st birthday.

American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how you can get involved.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

