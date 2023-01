Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 victory night over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Grizzlies can tie their franchise-record winning streak of 11 games, set last season, when they host Cleveland on Wednesday night

The Suns played without starters Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul missed his fifth straight game with a right hip injury. Booker has not played since Christmas Day because of a groin injury.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Deandre Ayton added 18 for the Suns. Phoenix (21-24) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 18 points and six blocks for the Grizzlies, who did not play Morant or Dillon Brooks in the fourth quarter when Memphis stretched its lead to as many as 36 points.

Memphis also scored 130 or more points for the third straight game, matching the franchise-record run of last February.

The Grizzlies started slow, trailing by as many as 11 in the opening quarter before using a dominating third quarter to pull away. Memphis outscored the Suns 39-23 in the third quarter and built a 22-point advantage (103-81) following a three-point play by Morant.

The Suns started strong, hitting 11 of their first 15 shots, including their first six, to lead by as many as 11 in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies regained the lead late in the second quarter after Morant drained three consecutive 3-pointers for a 60-58 Memphis lead. The Grizzlies were up 68-65 at the half, led by 52% shooting and 17 points from Morant. The Suns shot 55.8% in the opening half and got 26 points from their bench.

Wednesday night, the Grizzlies are up against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the FedExForum.

