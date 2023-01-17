Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in the...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By PHIL STUKENBORG
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 victory night over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Grizzlies can tie their franchise-record winning streak of 11 games, set last season, when they host Cleveland on Wednesday night

The Suns played without starters Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul missed his fifth straight game with a right hip injury. Booker has not played since Christmas Day because of a groin injury.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Deandre Ayton added 18 for the Suns. Phoenix (21-24) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 18 points and six blocks for the Grizzlies, who did not play Morant or Dillon Brooks in the fourth quarter when Memphis stretched its lead to as many as 36 points.

Memphis also scored 130 or more points for the third straight game, matching the franchise-record run of last February.

The Grizzlies started slow, trailing by as many as 11 in the opening quarter before using a dominating third quarter to pull away. Memphis outscored the Suns 39-23 in the third quarter and built a 22-point advantage (103-81) following a three-point play by Morant.

The Suns started strong, hitting 11 of their first 15 shots, including their first six, to lead by as many as 11 in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies regained the lead late in the second quarter after Morant drained three consecutive 3-pointers for a 60-58 Memphis lead. The Grizzlies were up 68-65 at the half, led by 52% shooting and 17 points from Morant. The Suns shot 55.8% in the opening half and got 26 points from their bench.

Wednesday night, the Grizzlies are up against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Memphis Rapper, Lola "Gangsta Boo" Mitchell's funeral
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Suspects
Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after crash in Cordova
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Memphis Tigers
Davis’ buzzer-beater lifts Memphis to 61-59 road win over Temple
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots around Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25)...
Morant’s slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies’ 9th straight win
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years