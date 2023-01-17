Toy Truck Drive
Dry and unseasonably mild today

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Morning clouds will mix with sun at times today. Highs will hit the upper 60s with a light South wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a stray shower late and lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.  

STORMS WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Storms will move out Wednesday night with lows falling into the 40s.

LATE WEEK: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the upper 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

