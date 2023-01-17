Toy Truck Drive
Car crashes into pet hospital, 2 injured

The vehicle crashed through the front glass of the business.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into a pet hospital on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at The Pet Hospitals on Poplar Avenue.

Memphis police say two women were taken to the hospital-- one in critical condition and another in non-critical condition.

