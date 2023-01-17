Toy Truck Drive
Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

