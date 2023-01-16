Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman missing in Haywood Co.

Missing woman in Haywood
Missing woman in Haywood(Haywood County Sheriff Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that went missing in early January.

Britney Watson, 34, was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

Watson has brown hair and eyes and she’s 5′9.

According to HCSO, her car was found parked with a flat tire off exit 52. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police are looking for her husband Kevin Watson. His truck was found in the Big Eddy area, and may be armed and suicidal.

If you have any information on their location contact HCSO at 731-722-6158.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Memphis Rapper, Lola "Gangsta Boo" Mitchell's funeral
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Suspects
Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after crash in Cordova

Latest News

NAACP, community members bring back MLK Day Parade
MLK day
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I...
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering