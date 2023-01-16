Woman missing in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that went missing in early January.

Britney Watson, 34, was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

Watson has brown hair and eyes and she’s 5′9.

According to HCSO, her car was found parked with a flat tire off exit 52. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police are looking for her husband Kevin Watson. His truck was found in the Big Eddy area, and may be armed and suicidal.

If you have any information on their location contact HCSO at 731-722-6158.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.