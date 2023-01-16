Woman dead after Lakeland shooting, SCSO says
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman on Saturday morning, according to SCSO.
SCSO responded to a shooting at 6:17 a.m. on Breezy Shore Cove.
The victim was identified as 54-year-old, Erin Last who was found shot to death, according to SCSO.
No one has been detained at this time.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
If anyone has any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.
