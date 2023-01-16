Woman dead after Lakeland shooting, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman on Saturday morning, according to SCSO.

SCSO responded to a shooting at 6:17 a.m. on Breezy Shore Cove.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old, Erin Last who was found shot to death, according to SCSO.

SCSO detectives are conducting a shooting investigation at the 3000 block of Breezy Shore Cv at 6:17 am this morning. No one has been detained and this is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/gb2oF5xrU8 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 14, 2023

No one has been detained at this time.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

