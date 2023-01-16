Toy Truck Drive
Tracking periods of showers with heavy rain possible this evening for some

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Southerly winds will usher in warm air and a cold front will bring scattered showers to the Mid-South today. There will be a brief break on Tuesday ahead of a second cold front that moves in Wednesday. A few storms Wednesday could be strong with damaging winds. Dry weather will return Thursday and continue into most of Saturday with seasonably cool temperatures.

MLK DAY: Cloudy with periods of showers, along with highs in the low 60s and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 MPH and gusting.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, lows in the mid 50s and winds at 10-20 MPH out of the southwest.

TOMORROW: A passing shower early then partly cloudy & warm with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s, with southwest winds at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Clouds will increase on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s and we may see a few showers Saturday night. On Sunday there is a chance of showers with highs near 50.

