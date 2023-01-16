Suspect wanted after car break-ins at Back Yard Burgers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after breaking into cars at a Back Yard Burgers on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a car burglary at 12:45 p.m. at the Back Yard Burgers on 6466 Poplar Avenue.

Officers were told that a man had broken into two vehicles on the lot, according to police.

Police say one of the vehicles had a dash camera that captured the suspect.

The suspect then jumped into the passenger seat of a black Infiniti driven by another man and drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.