Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect wanted after car break-ins at Back Yard Burgers, police say

Man wanted in car break-ins at Backyard Burgers
Man wanted in car break-ins at Backyard Burgers(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after breaking into cars at a Back Yard Burgers on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a car burglary at 12:45 p.m. at the Back Yard Burgers on 6466 Poplar Avenue.

Officers were told that a man had broken into two vehicles on the lot, according to police.

Police say one of the vehicles had a dash camera that captured the suspect.

The suspect then jumped into the passenger seat of a black Infiniti driven by another man and drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Memphis Rapper, Lola "Gangsta Boo" Mitchell's funeral
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Suspects
Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after crash in Cordova
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Dakota the timber wolf
1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing
Terrance Knox
Man charged after Graceland visitor’s car burglarized
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target