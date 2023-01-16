Pumpkin pie could be a Tennessee state symbol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pumpkin pie soon won’t be just associated with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Soon the “iconic American delicacy” could represent Volunteer State, according to a new resolution proposed in Tennessee to designate pumpkin pie as a state symbol.

The resolution was filed for introduction on Jan. 10 by Rep. Lowell Russell. The resolution will be voted on by the Tennessee House of Representatives and the Tennessee Senate.

