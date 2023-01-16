New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday.

The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world.

President of Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Midsouth Leigh Mansberg told Action News 5, “You can’t have a strong city without healthy business, but you can’t build a strong business without a strong city.”

That’s why they built BizTown— a mock-up, simulated model of Memphis that teaches middle schoolers how to cohabitate between city government and business.

Students will do things like elect a mayor and be assigned jobs at local businesses represented inside of BizTown. All are aimed at creating a strong workforce in Memphis and the surrounding areas.

“It’s very much a reflection of Memphis and the Midsouth,” said Leigh Mansberg. “Our hope is our children will come with an open, big, excited heart to join the workforce and be excited for their futures.”

For the visitors in high school, the center hopes to answer the age-old question: “What’s next?” in the “What’s Next?” room. This portion of the comprehensive education supplement will help high school students decide which career path to follow.

It will also help direct them to the tools necessary to get there. One piece of the program Mansberg pointed out as extra important is the fact students will learn how to manage their personal finances.

“It’s not enough to tell children you should be responsible for your finances,” Mansberg stated. “We have to tell them why and put it in context — that’s what Junior Achievement is so good at doing.”

The new center is located in Binghamton, in the old Save-A-Lot grocery store. They expect to begin welcoming students in two weeks.

