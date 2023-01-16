Toy Truck Drive
NAACP, community members bring back MLK Day Parade

Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year since 1972, labor and civil rights activist have commemorated the life and death of Dr. Martin Luther King with a parade in downtown Memphis.

However, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, organizers had postponed the tradition to keep people safe.

”We are happy to announce that the King Day Parade is back on,” said James E Jones, President of Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis. “We are glad to bring back this tradition, it is always good to join in fellowship and reaffirm our commitment to the struggle that Dr. King laid down his life for.”

”Each year our fraternity participates in the march to remind us that we are called to be servants of all,” said Darryl Arbor the chairman of Alpha Phi Alpha’s MLK day committee. “Dr. King was our fraternity brother, but through his life work he was a brother to all of humankind.”

The Alphas will be hosting the closing ceremony. Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis in 1968 while in town supporting the rights of Sanitation Workers who were on strike.

