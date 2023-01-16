MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run near Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. on West Levi Road and Marsonne Street.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died because of her injuries.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

