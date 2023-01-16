Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target

Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for snatching a woman’s purse as she was headed into Target on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the purse snatch at 12:10 p.m. at the Target located at 601 Colonial Road.

Police say an unknown male suspect got out of a stolen black Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag, DAV-7375.

The suspect ran up to the electric shopping cart the victim was riding in and grabbed her purse out of the basket, according to police.

He then got back into the car and drove away.

The suspect was seen wearing a pink hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

