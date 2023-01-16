Toy Truck Drive
monday

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will usher in warm air today through Wednesday. Additionally, a cold front will move in today bringing scattered showers to the Mid-South today. There will be a brief break on Tuesday ahead of a second cold front that moves in Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will develop Wednesday continuing into Wednesday night. Dry weather will return Thursday and continue into most of Saturday with seasonably cool temperatures.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 51
  • AVERAGE LOW: 33

MLK DAY: Cloudy with periods of showers, along with highs in the low 60s and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 MPH and gusting.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, lows in the mid 50s and winds at 10-20 MPH out of the southwest.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Clouds will increase on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s and we may see a few showers Saturday night. On Sunday there is a chance of showers with highs near 50.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

