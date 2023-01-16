Memphians honor MLK by volunteering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians.

In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16.

Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also, volunteers will participate in several food drives and a community cleanup day.

There will be an MLK Unity 5K Run/Walk in Southaven starting at 8 a.m. at Snowden Grove Park.

There will also be the ‘Race for Reconciliation’ from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting at Autozone Park in Downtown Memphis.

The National Civil Rights Museum will also honor King with several presentations.

Organizations across the city will participate in these events, including your Memphis Grizzlies who started last week at Springdale Elementary School.

They’ll also take on the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum in their annual MLK Day game.

Dr. King was a prominent activist during the civil rights movement. He was assassinated in Memphis 55 years ago.

King was shot at and killed at the Loraine Motel in Downtown Memphis back in 1968.

The killing came just days before he got to fulfill the mission of his trip here.

He was planning to march with sanitation workers who were on strike at the time.

Sign up here to volunteer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.