Man charged after Graceland visitor’s car burglarized

Terrance Knox
Terrance Knox(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged after police say he burglarized a visitor’s car at Graceland in broad daylight.

Memphis’ famous Graceland has gained national attention and a surge of visitors following the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely passing on Jan 12.

Police say they responded to Graceland for an auto burglary at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

A victim told police that a backpack containing several iPads and $1,100 in cash was stolen from his vehicle while visiting the rock ‘n’ roll landmark to sign the wall.

Police say items were valued at approximately $6,750 in total.

Graceland wall
Graceland wall(Action News 5)

One of the iPads had GPS tracking, allowing the Crump Station Task Force Lieutenant to direct the force to the backpack once it became stationary in a Hyde Park neighborhood, about 11 miles away.

Police say the suspect was stopped on Vandale Avenue in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee for an unrelated traffic violation.

The stolen backpack was found inside the car, which was occupied by 44-year-old Terrance Knox.

Police say the Jeep was reported as stolen.

Knox was arrested on the scene. Police say he was in possession of marijuana, which weighed in at a total of 19.4 grams.

Knox told investigators that he did not know that the stolen items were in the car and that the marijuana did not belong to him.

Knox is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000, and possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.

He is free on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

