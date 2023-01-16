Hundreds attend ‘all-day celebration’ for King Day event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little rain couldn’t put a damper on King Day, an all-day celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. outside of the National Civil Rights Museum.

People lined up outside the museum to partake in the festivities early on Monday morning.

During the birthday celebration, people got a chance to tour the museum.

People also entered the pavilion to take part in entertainment, family activities, and community resources.

There were many vendors who were present at the event such as voter registration booths, Moms Demand Action, Mid-South Food Bank, Bridges and more.

Doctor Noelle Trent with the Civil Rights Museum says it’s a chance to reflect, honor and celebrate Dr. King’s Legacy on the date of his birthday, right here in Memphis.

“Today’s a celebration. It’s Dr. King’s birthday. We want to have fun. We want people to enjoy themselves and celebrate not just his birthday but his legacy and what this means for themselves. So, people are here to pay tribute to Dr.King but to also celebrate him,” said Noelle.

This is the first year that King Day events have resumed outside the Museum after being put on hold in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.