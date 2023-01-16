Family of man killed after traffic stop retains attorney Ben Crump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump following Nichols’ death.
Nichols died on January 10 days after a traffic stop by Memphis police officers left him in the hospital.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Nichols’ death.
City officials expect the officers to face discipline for the issue, but such action has not yet come.
Family members claim Nichols was unarmed at the time of the stop and the MPD’s officers’ use of force was unnecessary.
Crump issued the following statement after he was retained:
