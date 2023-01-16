Family of man killed after traffic stop retains attorney Ben Crump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump following Nichols’ death.

Nichols died on January 10 days after a traffic stop by Memphis police officers left him in the hospital.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Nichols’ death.

City officials expect the officers to face discipline for the issue, but such action has not yet come.

Family members claim Nichols was unarmed at the time of the stop and the MPD’s officers’ use of force was unnecessary.

Crump issued the following statement after he was retained:

“All of the available information tells us that this was the tragic and preventable death of a young man deeply beloved by his family and community. This kind of in-custody death destroys community trust if agencies are not swiftly transparent. The most effective way for the Memphis Police Department to be transparent with the grieving Nichols family and the Memphis community is to release the body camera and surveillance footage from the traffic stop. Nobody should ever die from a simple traffic stop – the footage is the only way to discern the true narrative of why and how that happened to Tyre.”

