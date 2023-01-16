Toy Truck Drive
Family, activists respond to city statement after man dies in MPD custody

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is taking disciplinary action against the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death following a traffic stop.

Just one day after family and friends protested outside the Ridgeway Police Precinct following what they’re calling the unjust death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, Memphis police responded.

MPD said it conducted an internal investigation on January 7, and Chief CJ Davis said in a statement released on Sunday: “Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

A measure community activist Kareem Ali believes is a step in the right direction, but just not enough.

“The right thing to do is release the body cam video footage,” said Ali.

Family members claim Nichols was unarmed at the time of the stop and the MPD’s officers’ use of force was unnecessary.

“You shouldn’t be on a dialysis machine press machine looking like this because of a traffic stop,” said Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather.

Ali said releasing the body cam video will help clarify what happened that night to the family and concerned citizens.

“There’s a camera in the camera right above the location where Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital, where we believe that he may have died that night at that particular scene,” said Ali.

Mayor Jim Strickland included in the statement released: “We want citizens to know that we are prepared to take immediate and appropriate actions based on what the findings determine.”

This week, MPD is expected to complete the administrative disciplinary and investigative process.

