Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.(Gray News, file)
By Amanda Hara and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.

Authorities said law enforcement showed up at John Edwin Harris’ nearby home where, they said, he was driving his wife’s car down the driveway.

Harris told officers he allowed his 5-year-old son to drive the car and that the child jerked the steering wheel, which caused the crash, according to an affidavit.

The child told officers he was not hurt, according to a report. Harris was charged with driving under the influence.

