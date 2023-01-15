Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman found dead inside burned vehicle in West Memphis

West Memphis Police
West Memphis Police(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burned vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police.

WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue.

West Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire while WMPD assisted with traffic control.

After the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that a deceased female body was in the front passenger seat, according to WMPD.

Detectives were then called to the scene to begin investigating.

According to WMPD, the investigation led detectives to Weaver Drive where members of the Special Response Team executed a search warrant for a residence.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no arrest has been made at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Massive sinkhole closes highway in California’s San Mateo County as heavy rain has hit the area.
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man dead after crash in Cordova
Memphis Police Department
1 dead, another injured after Villas at Cordova shooting
MPD investigating double shooting in East Memphis
MPD investigating double shooting in East Memphis
MPD investigating double shooting in East Memphis