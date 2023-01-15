Villas at Cordova shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 11:10 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.

When officers arrived, one shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: @WMCActionNews5 was first on the scene and got this video before we were pushed back. Can count at least 10 bullet holes in this blue Dodge Charger. Neighbors told me a dead body is laying on the ground nearby. Reaching out to @MEM_PoliceDept for more info. pic.twitter.com/ndLJZFztyl — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 15, 2023

