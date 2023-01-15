Villas at Cordova shooting
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 11:10 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.
When officers arrived, one shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
