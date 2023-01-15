Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police have hired Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump as their legal defense team.

Anger and emotions sparked a protest Saturday afternoon outside of the Memphis Police Station Ridgeway Precinct following the death of Tyre Nichols.

The 29-year-old lost his life two days after a confrontation with MPD at a traffic stop.

Initially, Nichols’s family and friends along with community activists gathered at Raines and Ross Road just a few feet away from his house to pay respects to where his final moments played out.

“No one should die from a traffic stop. They were claiming that it was reckless driving but evidently when they approached him,” said Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather. “They must’ve pulled him out of the car aggressively and he feared for his life, so he ran.”

They say officers tased, pepper sprayed and brutally beat him until he was unrecognizable.

MPD will only confirm there was some sort of confrontation before Nichols began experiencing shortness of breath.

“They said he had cardiac arrest, and they said that his kidneys had failed,” said Wells.

“What they did to my brother they might have well killed us all,” said Kenyana Dixon.

Nichols’ other sister added, “My baby brother did not deserve that; he was brutally murdered.”

Community Activist Kareem Ali who works for Ben Crump’s law firm says he is asking MPD Police Chief CJ Davis and Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy for transparency.

“The least they can do is be transparent with the mother, father and the family and show that video to them about what happened to their son,” said Kareem Ali, Community Activist.

Until the body cam is released to bring closure, the family, friends and community activists said they plan to keep fighting for #JusticeForTyreNichols.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump will have more to say about this incident on Monday.

Nichol’s loved ones plan to hold a memorial for him on Tuesday.

TBI is continuing to investigate the incident.

