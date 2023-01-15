Two rounds of rain this week & an early week warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A warm southerly flow will mean highs in the 60s through Wednesday. In the meantime, our next round of rain will arrive tomorrow with chances of showers throughout the day. The second round will arrive Wednesday but the rain could be heavy at times and there could be a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible overnight, lows near 50 along with a light southerly wind.

MLK DAY: Cloudy with periods of showers, along with highs in the low 60s and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 MPH and gusting.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, lows in the mid 50s and winds at 10-20 MPH out of the southwest.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Clouds will increase on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s and we may see a few showers Saturday night. On Sunday there is a chance of showers with highs near 50.

