Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo

Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Police are investigating a second incident of tampering at the Dallas Zoo after someone cut an opening in a fence housing a clouded leopard, resulting in the animal’s escape.

Investigators revealed Saturday that a similar hole to the one cut in Nova the clouded leopard’s habitat was found at a monkey exhibit.

The enclosure houses an endangered breed of leaf-eating monkeys called langurs. None of them escaped. They also did not appear to be harmed or in any danger.

Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. (KTVT)

Police say zoo staff found the hole in the monkey exhibit Friday after Nova escaped from her enclosure. The leopard was found safe on the zoo’s grounds after a daylong search.

Nova’s exhibit has since been fixed, and zoo officials say they will learn from this experience and look at stronger protocols in the future.

Police are not yet sure if the two incidents, which are both under criminal investigation, are related.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father
Vape
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape

Latest News

A spokesperson for the school system said the student's backpack was searched right after the...
Superintendent: Tip flagged possible gun before 6-year-old shot teacher
At least nine people, seven of them from Alabama, were killed amid reported tornadoes across...
Storm recovery continues in South as California braces for more flooding
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested in 4-year-old girl's disappearance
The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has...
Winning ticket for $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine