One more dry day ahead of a more active pattern this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is positioned just to our east which will mean warm southerly air will usher in warmer temperatures to the Mid-South today. Temperatures will stay warm to start next week but rain will arrive on Monday along with another round of rain by midweek.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and light southerly winds.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible overnight, lows near 50 along with a light southerly wind.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy and breezy with showers through the day along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

