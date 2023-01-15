Toy Truck Drive
MPD officers face discipline after death of man at traffic stop, city says

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis police officers that were involved in the traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols will face “administrative action,” according to a statement from the City of Memphis.

“After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” Chief CJ Davis said. “Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

MPD is going through the administrative disciplinary and investigative process, which is expected to be completed later this week.

“Make no doubt, we take departmental violations very seriously and, while we must complete the investigation process, it is our top priority to ensure that swift justice is served,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We want citizens to know that we are prepared to take immediate and appropriate actions based on what the findings determine.”

It is not specified what discipline the officers will face.

