MPD investigating double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - -Two people were shot and killed overnight on Saturday, according to police.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that happened on Titus Road.

Police say when officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

He later died on scene due to his injuries.

A second man was found fatally shot nearby and the investigation revealed the victim was also shot by the same suspect, police say.

The suspect of the shootings was seen in a stolen vehicle that was recovered a few blocks away before incident.

The man in the video was spotted leaving from the stolen vehicle and is a person of interest in this homicide.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Homicide 1800 Block of Titus Road Report #2301007179ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, officers responded to a wounding call that occurred in the 1800 Block of Titus Road. Officers made the scene, they observed a male who had been shot and in need of medical attention. Officers observed the male unresponsive, and he was later pronounced deceased by Memphis Fire Department personnel. A second male was found fatally shot nearby, and the investigation revealed this victim was also shot by the same suspect. The suspect of the shootings was seen occupying a stolen vehicle prior to and during the homicides, and this vehicle was recovered a few blocks away. The male in the video was spotted leaving from the stolen vehicle and is a person of interest in this homicide. Help is needed in identifying this violent suspect. At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. We aim to create and maintain public safety in the City of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, January 14, 2023

