MPD: 2 injured after one-vehicle crash in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left two men injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. on North Highland.

Police say one male was transported to the hospital in critical.

Another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.