MPD: 2 injured after one-vehicle crash in East Memphis
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left two men injured on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. on North Highland.
Police say one male was transported to the hospital in critical.
Another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical.
