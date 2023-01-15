Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 2 injured after one-vehicle crash in East Memphis

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left two men injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. on North Highland.

Police say one male was transported to the hospital in critical.

Another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical.

