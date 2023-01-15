Toy Truck Drive
Memphis man working to keep his community safe

Keedran Franklin
Keedran Franklin(Action News 5)
By Sydney Gray
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe.

He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.

“If I’m in trouble you got my location, you got video, so if I’m being snatched and I hit this button, eventually the people are going to have my location they can track me, " said Franklin. “If I’m being followed [and] I feel like ‘hey somebody’s following me I’m afraid,’ you know I let somebody know. It can be utilized for things like women who work late.”

Cell 411 can alert friends, neighbors  and even emergency responders, should you find yourself in a dangerous situation.

The app allows users to create private “cells” or groups of people, based on their relationship to the user.

Users can then choose which ”cells” to alert, during potentially dangerous situations.

Franklin says he sees it as a way to hold people (including law enforcement) accountable, as well as, an avenue to prevent bullying.

“There’s so much going on in our community,” he said. “We keep us safe, a lot of this is social issues.”

Franklin also says the app is just another way people can deal with issues before they escalate.

“If I can instantly say, ‘hey family I’m afraid can somebody come get me I don’t want to walk through this neighborhood,’ hopefully it opens up a space where people can be more honest about what’s going on,” Franklin said. They can get out of that trouble versus [saying] ‘I’m going to thug it out and walk through it,’ no, live lil brother.”

