A man dead after crash in Cordova

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis police Department are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

MPD responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Appling and Dexter road on Sunday at 12:27 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, the driver was in critical condition and taken to Regional One Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

