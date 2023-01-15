A man dead after crash in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis police Department are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

MPD responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Appling and Dexter road on Sunday at 12:27 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, the driver was in critical condition and taken to Regional One Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.