Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell.

The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.

“Lola was not only a Memphis legend,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mikell Lowery. “She was also a hip-hop legend.”

Mitchell’s boyfriend of nine years Emett Flores told Action News 5 after the funeral how grateful he was that Memphis shaped her into the person who he fell in love with.

“I’m so grateful to the City of Memphis for influencing Lola so much,” Flores said. “Everything I learned from her comes from Memphis and I am grateful for that.”

Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Mitchell paved the way for female rappers worldwide. She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.

“This is a hard one right here,” Daniels told Action News 5 in a private gathering after the services. “I’m going to miss her so much but I know she’s still here,” Daniels added while pointing to her heart.

That same sentiment was felt by rising star and fellow Memphis native Gloria “GloRilla” Woods. The current contender for “Best Rap Performance” at the upcoming Grammy Awards said Mitchell broke barriers that made it possible for her, and so many other female rappers, to shine.

“She’ll be The Queen forever,” Woods told Action News 5. “Long live Lola, we’re gonna keep putting on for you.”

Mitchell died on January 1st; her cause of death is still unknown. She was 43 years old.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father
Vape
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape

Latest News

Family and friends of Tyre NIchols protesting
Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation
Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation
Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation
The celebration of life for Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
The celebration of life for Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
Rising temps and rain chances
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 1/14/23