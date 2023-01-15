Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell.

The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.

“Lola was not only a Memphis legend,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mikell Lowery. “She was also a hip-hop legend.”

Mitchell’s boyfriend of nine years Emett Flores told Action News 5 after the funeral how grateful he was that Memphis shaped her into the person who he fell in love with.

“I’m so grateful to the City of Memphis for influencing Lola so much,” Flores said. “Everything I learned from her comes from Memphis and I am grateful for that.”

Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Mitchell paved the way for female rappers worldwide. She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.

“This is a hard one right here,” Daniels told Action News 5 in a private gathering after the services. “I’m going to miss her so much but I know she’s still here,” Daniels added while pointing to her heart.

That same sentiment was felt by rising star and fellow Memphis native Gloria “GloRilla” Woods. The current contender for “Best Rap Performance” at the upcoming Grammy Awards said Mitchell broke barriers that made it possible for her, and so many other female rappers, to shine.

“She’ll be The Queen forever,” Woods told Action News 5. “Long live Lola, we’re gonna keep putting on for you.”

Mitchell died on January 1st; her cause of death is still unknown. She was 43 years old.

