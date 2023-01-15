Davis’ buzzer-beater lifts Memphis to 61-59 road win over Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a day where his team needed him more than ever, Kendric Davis scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, capped off by a buzzer-beating jumper on the baseline that lifted the Tigers to a huge 61-59 road win over Temple. Memphis moves to 3-2 in conference play and 13-5 overall.

The Tigers led 25-23 in a low-scoring first half, but the Owls went on a run to start the second that saw them take a lead as large as eight points.

From there, Davis took over. The defending AAC Player of the Year followed up his 42-point performance against UCF with his first game-winner as a Tiger. Davis also had three key steals that helped spark Memphis in the second half.

DeAndre Williams was the Tigers’ best player in the first half and ended up finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers return to Memphis to battle Wichita State on Thursday at 6 p.m. at FedExForum.

