MPD: Woman hit and killed by car In Whitehaven

Memphis Police
Memphis Police(WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The driver involved did stay after the incident.

No charges have been filed, but this is an on going investigation.

Memphis mayor, advocates share concerns about delays in Shelby Co.'s criminal justice system
