MPD: Woman hit and killed by car In Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The driver involved did stay after the incident.

No charges have been filed, but this is an on going investigation.

