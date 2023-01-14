MPD investigating a shooting that left no injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college.

MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan Altima began to shoot in their direction.

The victims’ did not have any injuries, but their vehicle was shot multiple times.

Investigators have video of the incident and say two men are seen exiting the Nissan and began firing shots.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.