MPD investigating double homicide in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Two people were shot and killed Saturday morning.

MPD responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road at 3:46 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two people who were then pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any info that may help police, call 901-528-CASH.

