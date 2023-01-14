MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital.

MPD responded to a aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11, at 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were advised a victim was dropped off at the local hospital by two suspects wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

The suspects were seen on video driving in a 4-door black infinity.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Aggravated Assault 1200 Union Avenue Report #2301005898ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 11, 2023, at 9:20 p.m., officers... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, January 14, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.