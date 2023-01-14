MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital.
MPD responded to a aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11, at 9:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they were advised a victim was dropped off at the local hospital by two suspects wearing all black clothing and ski masks.
The suspects were seen on video driving in a 4-door black infinity.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.
