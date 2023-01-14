Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigating a shooting that left no injuries

Suspects' vehicle
Suspects' vehicle(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college.

MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan Altima began to shoot in their direction.

The victims’ did not have any injuries, but their vehicle was shot multiple times.

Investigators have video of the incident and say two men are seen exiting the Nissan and began firing shots.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Aggravated Assault 1500 Block of Vollintine Avenue Report #2301003302ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 6, 2023, around 11...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, January 14, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions

Latest News

Suspects
MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in four years
Memphis Police
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 14, 2023