MPD: 4 suspects wanted for vehicle theft in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted for stealing a woman’s car in Cordova on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 5:10 a.m. on Lindstrom Lane.

Officers were informed that four suspects in a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a 2008 Infiniti G35.

Shortly after gaining entrance to her vehicle, two of the suspects drove away in the victim’s Infiniti.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later and returned to the victim, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

