MPD: 4 suspects wanted for vehicle theft in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted for stealing a woman’s car in Cordova on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 5:10 a.m. on Lindstrom Lane.
Officers were informed that four suspects in a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a 2008 Infiniti G35.
Shortly after gaining entrance to her vehicle, two of the suspects drove away in the victim’s Infiniti.
The vehicle was recovered a short time later and returned to the victim, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.