Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in four years

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.

The scheduled road trip there for 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The teams were only scheduled to play once in 2019-20 and 2020-21, both in Memphis.

The Tigers now 12-5 overall will look to get a win after a tough defeat from UCF Wednesday night that went into double-overtime with the final score 107-104.

Kendric Davis dropped a career-high 42 points. He scored 19 of the team’s 26 points in the two overtime periods.

The scoring performance was one point shy of tying former Tiger Jeremiah Martin’s American Conference single-game record of 43 points and marked the fifth-highest single-game output in program history. 

Temple enters Sunday 10-8 overall and sits tied for second place in the league at 4-1.

After the matchup against the Owls, Memphis will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

