Liquor store burglarized and over $3,000 worth of alcohol stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $,3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen.

Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11, at 1658 Sycamore View.

Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti back up to the store.

Police say, four suspects got out of the vehicle with one having a sledgehammer to break the front door glass.

The other three suspects entered the store and stole various bottles of liquor valued at $3,000 to $4,000.

All the suspects are wearing hoodies, glasses, and gloves with their faces covered up completely except for their eyes.

One suspect is wearing a bright orange hat with “DENVER” in white letters on the front.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

