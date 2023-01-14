Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Liquor store burglarized and over $3,000 worth of alcohol stolen

Suspects
Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $,3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen.

Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11, at 1658 Sycamore View.

Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti back up to the store.

Police say, four suspects got out of the vehicle with one having a sledgehammer to break the front door glass.

The other three suspects entered the store and stole various bottles of liquor valued at $3,000 to $4,000.

All the suspects are wearing hoodies, glasses, and gloves with their faces covered up completely except for their eyes.

One suspect is wearing a bright orange hat with “DENVER” in white letters on the front.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Burglary of a Building Leno’s Liquor 1658 Sycamore View Report #2301005402ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 11, 2022,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, January 13, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
MPD investigating double homicide in East Memphis
Suspects' vehicle
MPD investigating a shooting that left no injuries
Suspects
MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in four years