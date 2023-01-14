HIgh pressure making for a cold night but a warmer weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Plains will keep a north wind a cold Canadian air in place tonight and then move east tomorrow bringing a southerly flow and warmer air back into the Mid-South by Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week, but it will also lead to an active pattern and our next couple of rounds of rain.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a light Northwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers through the day and into the evening and overnight along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

