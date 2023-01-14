Gangsta Boo fans to send off hip-hop icon with Celebration of Life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off will take place Friday night at Railgarten.

In the 901, Gangsta Boo’s legacy will be remembered as The Queen of Female Rap from Memphis.

But to her first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she will always be her loving Lola.

“Lola had a heart of gold. She would give whenever she could. She would give to people she didn’t know, not just in a monetary way but also just kind words,” said Benymon.

Gangsta Boo, known as the woman who gave the blueprint for up-and-coming females in the rap game like La Chat and Glorilla, started her career as a teenager.

While rising to fame and joining Three 6 Mafia in the 1990′s Grammy-Award winning and Super Producer Drumma Boy credits her for kick-starting his career.

“She just always believed in everything I had going on and so she was a close friend and a big sister. She was a role model and she influenced us,” said Grammy-Award-winning and Super Producer Drumma Boy.

Before Friday evening’s Celebration of Life at Railgarten, loved ones, including Momma Boo, expressed respect saying, “Tonight will be both sweet and sorrowful.”

Close friend Hot 107 radio host DJ Superman said the 43-year-old will always be a pentacle piece of Memphis hip-hop.

“I’m glad that at an early pebble phase of my career, I was able to hang out with her, get to know her, and we exchanged our values in music. She shared her music with me,” said DJ Superman.

