First Alert to rising temperatures and rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure is positioned just to our east which will mean warm southerly air will usher in warmer temperatures to the Mid-South by tomorrow. Temperatures will stay warm to start next week and rain will arrive on Monday along with another round of rain by midweek.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and light southerly winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible overnight, lows near 50 along with a light southerly wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers through the day along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

