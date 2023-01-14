Toy Truck Drive
CPD: 3 teens charged with involvement in Covington schools threat

Three teens arrested for making a social media threat to Covington schools
Three teens arrested for making a social media threat to Covington schools(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -Three teens were arrested Friday over a social media threat to Covington schools, according to police.

On January 13 at 6:58 a.m. Covington Police received a screenshot of a Snapchat post of a possible threat to Covington schools.

Officials with the Tipton County Schools worked with detectives to identify who made the social media threat and maintained security at each school, according to police.

Detectives confirmed the message came from an address in Covington.

Police say detectives conducted multiple interviews throughout the day and received confessions from a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old who allegedly created the post in order to get out of going to school.

Police did not immediately say what was said in the social media post.

All three teens were taken into juvenile court and charged with the threat of mass violence and released to their guardians.

They are expected to appear in Tipton County Juvenile Court in February.

