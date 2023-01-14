Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

China reports almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths

FILE - The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early...
FILE - The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic.

The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19. The National Health Commission said those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home.

The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775. The official toll stood at 5,272 on Jan. 8.

The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls. The World Health Organization and other governments appealed to Beijing for more information amid a surge in infections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland for Elvis' birthday, 2023.
Lisa Marie Presley dies four days after visiting Graceland for Elvis’ birthday

Latest News

Neighbors in an Oklahoma town react to news of a couple arrested in connection to the...
Husband, wife arrested in case of missing Oklahoma girl
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 14, 2023
Ukrainian forces are firing mortars, artillery and rockets in an attempt to slow the Russian...
Ukraine: The fight for Soledar
Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv